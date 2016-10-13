Will Young Reportedly Quit Strictly After Arguing With Partner Karen Clifton

Well, we didn't expect *this*...

Will Young reportedly made the decision to quit Strictly Come Dancing after ‘clashes’ with his dance partner, Karen Clifton.

Up until now, we’ve not known the real reason why Will unexpectedly left the BBC dance competition, with the former Pop Idol winner simply using ‘personal reasons’ for his explanation.

It was rumoured that he might have been unhappy following an alleged fight with judge Len Goodman, but now, new reports are claiming Will actually became ‘fed up’ with his Venezuelan dance partner.

Eek.

According to The Mirror, the 37-year-old grew tired of Karen putting him to task in rehearsals, and found the whole partnership ‘taxing’, as tension grew between the pair.

‘Karen was just doing her job, she was training him hard but in the end he just didn’t want to keep getting told off and corrected all the time’, an insider revealed.

‘It infuriated him. They squabbled a few times during rehearsals and it left him feeling exhausted. He just found the whole process too taxing and didn’t think it was worth such a huge effort.’

After Will quit, Karen sent out a very sweet tweet that didn’t suggest there was any ill feeling between the pair.

‘‘I’m so sad that Will has decided to quit the show and I know it wasn’t an easy decision for him’, she posted. ‘It was great dancing with him, he was such fun to work with and I wish him all the very best for the future.’

Will has also been opening up about his struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in an upcoming documentary, where he admits he found it difficult to cope.

‘I was desperately unhappy’, Will tells London Live. ‘Then I got PTSD and got depersonalisation and derealisation which is when your body can’t cope with the flooding of emotions from the past.’

‘I couldn’t see my face in the mirror or recognise family.’