Will.i.am Chats Cheryl On Loose Women: ‘I’m Really Happy For Her’

The 41-year-old opens up about his friend's pregnancy...

Cheryl’s pal Will.i.am opened up about her impending motherhood on Loose Women today.

The Voice coach managed Chezza until they parted ways in 2013, so he’s seen her go through some difficult times over the past few years.

See: Cheryl Causes Confusion With A Brand New Instagram Photo

But now that the 33-year-old expecting her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne, he couldn’t be happier for her.

Will praised Cheryl for keeping her big news secret for so long, telling the panel: ‘You know, you have a bunch of thirsty folks and for her to keep that private with all the details is amazing.

‘I have known her for a long time and she’s been in and out of bad relationships but this one seems to be the one that’s nurturing and bearing fruit.

‘So, for her to protect that fruit and keep it private with her significant other… I’m really happy for her.’

See: Cheryl’s Family Have Arrived In London… For The Birth?!

It was only two weeks ago that Cheryl went public with her pregnancy, revealing her blossoming (and completely gorgeous) bump in an inspirational new campaign for L’Oreal Paris and The Prince’s Trust.

She’s believed to be due this month, and speculation rose that she was about to go into labour when close family members arrived in London on Thursday.

According to CelebsNow, Cheryl’s mum Joan Callaghan and brother Garry Tweedy are now both in town.

They’ve reportedly been spotted coming and going from a central London hotel, where Cheryl’s staying as she prepares to check into a nearby private hospital.

It seems Will, 41, may want to catch up with Joan while she’s down south. He added on Loose Women: ‘Her mum is amazing, I love cuddling her.’

LOLz. We bet baby Chiam will too…