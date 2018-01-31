Wikipedia May Have Just Revealed When Kylie Jenner’s ‘Pregnancy’ Will Be Announced

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!

By Madison Vanderberg

From the editors of HelloGiggles.com

Buried at the very bottom of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 14 Wikipedia page is a (potential) mega-development in the Kylie Jenner ‘pregnancy’ saga.

According to Wikipedia, Season 14, Episode 18 of KUWTK is titled ‘Bumps, Trunks & Little Humps’ and the season finale — Episode 19 — is titled ‘We’re Expecting!’

Is the ‘we’re expecting’ referring to Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott’s rumoured baby news?

We already know what you’re thinking, which is that this episode could be about Khloé Kardashian’s baby, or perhaps even Kim’s newborn daughter Chicago West (born January 15th).

But Khloé already used up a KUWTK episode to announce her pregnancy, which was Episode 14, ‘Bun in the oven,’ so the only remaining ‘pregnant’ Kardashian-Jenner is Kylie.

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Of course, this is all coming from Wikipedia, so take it with a grain of salt. That said, we’re choosing to take it with a bucket of salt.

There have been so many theories surrounding Kylie’s ‘pregnancy’: Some say she’s already given birth, others say she’s due any day now.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

We need answers, is what we’re saying, and this finale episode could have those answers.

Kylie has been actively private during her entire ‘pregnancy’, which is a rare quality in a Kardashian, but now that Kylie’s birth announcement could be the focus of the finale episode, everything makes so much more sense.

Withholding information to get eyeballs to your television series is the Kardashian business strategy we know and love.

Sasha's Shirt 💙 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

However, this isn’t the first time that KUWTK has swindled us with faux Kylie news.

On January 9th, 2018 the show released a teaser for its January 15th episode which seemed to suggest that Kylie would finally reveal the news. When the episode aired, the plot was actually about Khloé’s baby news. And let’s not even talk about the Kardashian Christmas card.

I guess the only way we’ll ever know is if we watch the ‘We’re Expecting’ episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on February 25th, 2018.