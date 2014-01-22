Frankie Sandford’s Son Is More Adorable Than We Thought

Frankie Sandford best be keeping an eye on that son of hers, as The Saturdays singer could be about to raise a bit of a ladykiller.

The 25-year-old new mum has been keeping fans up to date with baby Parker’s progress, and has let slip that her and fiancé Wayne Bridge‘s firstborn is already showing some impressive skills in one particular area…

After being asked by a fan how her little one was doing, Frankie replied: ‘He’s amazing thank you. Getting cuter by the day! Already a flirt, don’t know where he gets it from?!…’

We wonder, Franks?! The three-month-old cutie is already carving out a name for himself as one of the coolest tots in showbiz after ‘Parker’ was voted the top celebrity baby name of 2013.

Add to that his newfound flirting skills, and we predict one smooth-talking lothario once Parker’s old enough to work that celebrity circuit. Baby Nori, watch out!

The bride-to-be also revealed her and Wayne’s super cute nickname for their son. Spilling about how she celebrated her recent 25th birthday, the Disco Love singer wrote: ‘I had a spa day and dinner with the boyf! Oh and early morning pressies with Parks!’

Wonder what the little cherub got her?

By Robyn Munson

Got a tablet? You can now download LOOK magazine straight on your iPhone, iPad, Kindle (just search the store for ‘LOOK magazine’), Nook or Zinio. And don’t forget to rate and review!