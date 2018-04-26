Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Delayed The Royal Baby Name Announcement

It's thought that the couple didn't want the news to cast a shadow over yesterday's events

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Despite announcing their first two children’s names just two days after their arrival, Prince William and Kate Middleton are keeping us waiting a little longer to find out that of their third.

While the world was waiting with bated breath yesterday for the announcement of the new prince’s name, we’re all still yet to hear the news.

Bookies have tipped Arthur, Albert and James as the most likely candidates for the newborn’s moniker, with Alexander also appearing to be a popular choice.

As yesterday was Anzac Day, it’s thought that the announcement was put on hold for a day as a mark of respect for the proceedings.

Named after the day the Anzac landed at Gallipoli in 1915, the day commemorates the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who died fighting for their country.

Despite having a two-day old newborn at home, a tired-looking Prince William still attended yesterday’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (very good effort on his part).

It’s just been announced that Prince Harry has chosen his brother as his best man, not a ‘supporter’ as royal tradition usually dictates.

Kensington Palace tweeted the news along with a slew of adorable pictures of the two siblings from over the years.

Don’t know about you, but we’re getting very excited for next month’s wedding!