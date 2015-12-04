17 Reasons Why New Year’s Eve Is Actually The Worst
1) Your expectations are ridiculously high
It’s going to be the best evening of the year, right?
2) Which means you’re always left disappointed
We mean, how good can one night really be?
3) You have to think about what you’re going to do months in advance
Because tickets sell out ludicrously fast.
4) Of course, these tickets are about 12x the price of a normal entry fee
£25 to get into the local pub? Is that a joke?
5) As you have to sort your plans so early, it’s impossible to round everyone up
There’s always that one friend who decides they’d rather stay in – then regrets their decision hours before.
See: 21 Things That Happen On Every Girls’ Night Out
6) So you’ve decided that you’ll just hang out with your parents
It’s the simpler option. And it’s fine, until they fall asleep at 10pm and you’re left to cheers the cat at midnight.
7) Any outdoor activities are always a disaster
Firework displays = freezing and not worth it.
8) Travelling is basically impossible
Have you seen the price of hotel rooms?
9) Choosing your outfit brings you out in hives
It’s got to be your hottest look of the year. But thanks to Christmas shopping, you have approximately 3p in your bank account.
10) Buying drinks leaves you skint until February
The annoying thing is, you feel like you have to get drunk so you can say you ‘made the most of it’.
11) Though TBH, you’re lucky if you even make it to the bar
It’s so busy you end up having to buy three doubles at once. Not easy to balance while dancing.
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
2) Due to these doubles, you sometimes get a teeny bit too merry by midnight
Nobody wants to shout out ‘5, 4, 3, 2, 1!’ while slumped over the toilet bowl.
13) Auld Lang Syne
C’mon, who really knows the words?
14) If you don’t get a kiss when the clock chimes 12, you feel like a failure
Being single on NYE can be tough.
15) When you decide to head home, there are no cabs within an eight-mile radius
So you end up spending about four hours in a late night McDonalds.
16) Police are everywhere
Great vibe.
17) New Year’s Day is pure torture
Oh, your poor head.
But next year will be better, yeah? Erm. We’ll see…