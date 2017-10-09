Is THIS The Reason Behind Megan McKenna’s ‘Split’ With Pete Wicks?

We were shocked to hear news of their reported 'break-up'. And now, a source claims to have explained what happened...

Not long after rekindling their romance, reports alleged that Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks called time on their romance again.

Insiders claimed that the pair never resolved their issues and have decided to go their separate ways once more.

SAD FACE.

A TV source told The Sun: ‘Megan and Pete have given their relationship everything – but it still hasn’t been enough… After an amazing start they have been arguing a lot again and neither of them can handle the stress and pressure of constant rows.’

Yup. We were pretty gutted to hear this about one of our favourite TOWIE couples.

Coffee stop. A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Oct 6, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

And now, a report claims to have explained why.

‘Megan isn’t even thinking about dating right now, but she knows that when she does move on from Pete, she needs to date someone as famous as her – or more famous – who understands the pressures of her career, plus the fact she’ll be flying all over the place as her music career takes off,’ a source reportedly claimed to The Sun Online.

‘She needs someone who’s not intimidated by her success.’

Hmm.

It’s no secret that Megan, who has always held a passion for music, has been pursuing a singing career in country.

If social media is anything to go by, Pete has always been supportive of her new career path, sharing messages on Instagram to promote her music.

The reality star has been enjoying success with her debut single, High Heeled Shoes, and her own reality show, There’s Something About Megan, which followed her time in Nashville, Tennessee.

Neither Megan or Pete have addressed the rumours about their split, so we’ll be waiting to hear what’s really been going on from them.