Why Kate Middleton Left Hospital Just Hours After Giving Birth

The Duchess headed home seven hours after welcoming her son

By Jenni McKnight

From the editors of Good To Know

Kate Middleton awed people yesterday when she left hospital less than seven hours after giving birth to her third baby.

The Duchess looked radiant as she introduced her new baby son – who was born at 11.01am on St. George’s Day and weighed 8lbs 7oz – to the waiting media and royal fans outside the hospital before jumping into a car to head straight back home to Kensington Palace.

Many were surprised at how quickly Kate was back on her feet after spending most of the morning in labour, but apparently, there was a very good reason behind her hasty departure from the hospital.

According to a MailOnline source, Kate and husband Prince William were ‘very keen’ to get back to normality away from the cameras and back into their daily routines for elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s sake.

The couple reportedly also want to make sure that both George, four, and two-year-old Charlotte bond with their new brother and get involved with him as much as possible, ‘hence the dash back to Kensington Palace’ before bedtime.

The source added that Kate and William are determined to keep things as normal as possible for George in particular, as he has just gone back to school for the summer term and they do not want his routine disrupted.

Meanwhile, fans are eager to discover what William and Kate pick as a name for their little prince.

When both George and Charlotte were born, their names were announced two days after their birth, so we might have to wait a bit longer until we find out.

In the meantime, the clear public’s favourite seems to be Arthur, closely followed by James and Phillip – none of which are in the top baby names 2018 list.

It was also previously reported that the newborn could be named after one of William and Kate’s favourite people – Prince Harry.

However, it seems unlikely that Harry will be his new nephew’s namesake, if the recent royal baby name favourites from the bookies are anything to go by!