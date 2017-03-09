So Now We Know Why Eva Mendes Didn’t Join Ryan Gosling At The Oscars

The mum-of-two decided to stay at home on Ryan's big night...

Eva Mendes has revealed the real reason she didn’t attend the Oscars with Ryan Gosling last week.

Ryan, 36, was nominated for Best Actor, and his film La La Land scooped a seriously impressive six gongs.

See: Is This Proof Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Have Split?

So it would have made sense for his partner to join him, right? But instead, Ryan arrived on the red carpet on the arm of his big sister Mandi.

There’s since been a whole lot of speculation about what this could mean.

As LOOK recently reported, Mandi was also Ryan’s date for the 2007 Academy Awards, when he was in a relationship with Rachel McAdams. Just a few months later, it was revealed the pair had broken up. Eeeep.

See: We’ve Found Out The Identity Of Ryan Gosling’s Stunning Oscars Date

But we may not need to worry about Ryan and Eva, who have daughters Esmeralda and Amada together.

Eva’s actually given a very simple explanation for her absence, telling Shape: ‘What people don’t know about me is that I love being home. Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.’

Aw. Eva’s also opened up about how home life – and her body – has changed since she became a mum.

She continues: ‘In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter.

‘Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids. I never sit down—I’m on the move all day.

‘I don’t keep junk food at home anymore, because I’m trying to set a good example. So there are no more Krispy Kremes for me to grab.

‘There is this app called Postmates that delivers whatever you want in minutes. It’s almost as bad as having the food in your kitchen. Don’t laugh, but they’re on the way here right now!

‘Sweets are my thing. It’s ongoing, and I have to manage my sugar cravings constantly.’

We TOTALLY get you, lady.