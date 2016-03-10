Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Her And Dougie Poynter’s Split

Nooo :(. Ellie Goulding has confirmed that she and Dougie Poynter have ended their two-year relationship.

The 29-year-old singer opened up about her painful split in The Sun, admitting that the past few weeks have (understandably) been ‘tough’.

She says: ‘When you’re in the public eye, it seems like you’re able to deal with stuff better than anyone else, which is not remotely true.

Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter dated for around two years

‘I’m not in a relationship anymore and that’s been hard. Having a break will be a good thing for me and my head.’

There’s been a lot of speculation over the reason the couple went their separate ways, but Ellie’s made it clear that they parted on good terms.

It seems they broke up due to their hectic work schedules and McFly bassist Dougie’s desire to crack America as an actor.

Dougie Poynter is reportedly hoping to crack the US as an actor

She explains: ‘Dougie is one of the most special people in the world and I’m so happy for him.



‘But I think for me and anybody else going through the same thing, it’s really important to get to know yourself, be happy with your own company and like yourself.







‘The only way I can do that is by spending time with myself. The last couple of weeks have been quite strange and quite different for me because I’ve been by myself so much, but I think it’s healthy to do.’

However, this doesn’t mean things have been easy. She continues: ‘Everyone knows that breaking up with someone is a really terrible thing.

Ellie Goulding is ‘grateful’ that she has her tour to focus on



‘I can’t think of any of my friends or family who have been through a break-up and actually thought: “That was alright.”

‘I am just grateful I am in a time in my life when I’m completely preoccupied with the tour and seeing my fans every night.







‘If I wasn’t on tour it would have been a great deal harder. I would be by myself, overthinking and wallowing. I have been trying to take my mind off it by watching things and reading. It’s the only thing I can do.’

Sending you all our love, lady.