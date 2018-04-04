Are Work Commitments To Blame For Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan’s Split?

'Love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now....'

It looks like Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s split is going to be talked about for a while, largely because people just can’t seem to get their heads around it.

The pair, who met in 2006 and married just three years later, have always seemed to be head-over-heels in love – you only need to look at Channing’s Instagram account to find his gushy posts about his wife of nine years.

Chuck in the red carpet PDAs and it’s no wonder that fans put them up on a #relationshipgoals pedestal. But, as Jenna herself has previously admitted, the couple were far from perfect. And, just like any other partnership, they would have needed to put the work in to keep things strong.

When announcing their breakup, the pair made it clear that there were ‘no secrets nor salacious events’ behind their decision.

They also said: ‘Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.’

There were always going to be reports attempting to give further explanation – despite the fact that Jenna and Channing’s statement included the line: ‘We want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.’

Alluding to the possible ‘different paths’ mentioned in the Tatums statement, Page Six report that Channing’s work commitments may have put a strain on the couple.

‘Jenna always said they had to put work into their marriage to keep it alive, and while Channing is a great dad to their daughter, [Jenna] felt like he stopped wanting to work as hard on them as a married couple,’ a source alleged to the publication.

Speculation aside, Channing had admitted in an old interview that he sometimes struggled to find a balance between his career and his personal life.

Speaking to PEOPLE back in 2015, he said that he didn’t do very well when juggling the two, adding: ‘I’m lucky to have people that care enough to make sure I’m not screwing things up.’

He went on to say that having his daughter, Everly, helped him to put things into perspective, also crediting his wife for keeping him grounded. ‘We started together and that’s your responsibility in a relationship, to not lose it. You keep pushing each other to grow and be better,’ he added.

Of course this was quite a while ago now, so who really knows if this was a factor?

As they said in their break-up statement this week: ‘It’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.’

Sure, we’re sad about it. But they need to do what’s best for them – and there’s clearly still a lot of love and respect there.