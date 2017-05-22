How Americans Reacted To Spencer Matthews At Pippa’s Wedding Is LOL

It seems as though the internet was distracted by Pippa's 'hot brother-in-law'...

By now you’ve probably been made aware of the fact that there was a pretty big wedding over the weekend.

Yup, in the social event of the season, Pippa Middleton tied the knot with her beau James Matthews.

The couple married at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire on Saturday, in what looked like a picture-perfect ceremony.

Of course, the whole event was even more of a spectacle thanks to their guest list.

Pippa’s older sister Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William naturally turned out for the occasion, along with their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

James’s younger brother Spencer Matthews also took a special spot, reportedly taking the duty of best man.

Prince Harry was also there to congratulate the happy couple, with his girlfriend Meghan Markle joining him later at the reception.

The (kinda) Royal occasion was reported on across the world – and it’s fair to say that one particular person seemed to attract quite a bit of attention across the pond.

Yup. Spencer Matthews (you know, the same one that found fame on reality show Made In Chelsea) seems to have been a big topic of conversation on social media.

The 27-year-old was photographed outside of the Church on Saturday morning, looking suited and booted with his orange tie and corsage.

We have to admit, he did look pretty dapper.

But reports in the US soon started to include comments about the groom’s ‘hot’ brother.

Page Six reported: ‘Pippa Middleton‘s extended family just got a whole lot hotter.’

Others thought it was pretty hilarious that he’d become such a talking point, with tweets including:

Sadly for all of the American swooners, Spencer is taken.

The 28-year-old is dating model Vogue Williams, who he met on reality show The Jump at the end of last year. They confirmed their romance in April.

Vogue, who didn’t attend the wedding, took to Instagram to tell her fans that she was in her native Ireland, giving a fitness talk at Dublin department store Arnotts.

We’re sure that she had a little giggle to herself when she saw the internet’s reaction to her fella.