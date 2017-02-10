The Hills Star Whitney Port Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

There’s a baby boom happening in Hollywood…

The internet has branded 2016 as a bad one – but it seems that 2017 is the year of life as ANOTHER star has revealed they are expecting a child.

Whitney Port, of The Hills fame, dropped the news yesterday that she is going to be a mum for the first time.

Congratulations!

Sharing her and husband Tim Rosenman’s baby news on Instagram, Whitney uploaded a picture of herself looking ethereal in white underwear.

She captioned the image: ‘Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!’

In a refreshing turn, while understandably excited about her new venture, the designer also joked that she isn’t exactly prepared for motherhood.

She added: ‘DM me if you know what I’m supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I’m supposed to be in charge.’

The reality star also posted a lengthier post on her blog.

She gushed: ‘When two people love each other so much and the love becomes too great to fit inside both people, it spills over into a THIRD person.

‘This is how I am going to explain where babies come from to the little baby that is now growing inside my belly because Timmy and I are PREGNANT!

❤️😘💋💑💗#happysunday A photo posted by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on Dec 4, 2016 at 10:29am PST

‘I peed on a stick and now I’m going to be a Mom! Timmy and I were a bit shocked, but so excited to begin this journey.

‘It’s been such an interesting and trying but amazing journey already. I can’t wait to share my experience AND learn so much from all of you!

‘I can’t wait to be a Mom, but the fact that there is another person inside there is seriously crazy!’

Whitney, who married producer Tim in 2015, follows in the footsteps of her The Hills co-star Lauren Conrad, who also announced she’s expecting her first baby with husband William Tell last month.

And their castmate Audrina Patridge welcomed her first child with husband Corey Bohan last June.

So, we’ve had Beyoncé (TWINS), Amal Clooney (also TWINS!) AND Rosie Huntington-Whiteley all recently announce they’re with child – whoever will be next…

By Jenni McKnight