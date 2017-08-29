The Hills’ Whitney Port Talks About Her Struggle With Breastfeeding

The 32-year-old shares an emotional video with fans...

Whitney Port is definitely one of the most real celebrity mums out there.

The Hills star, 32 – who welcomed baby Sonny in July – has been keeping fans updated with her first few weeks of motherhood via a video series entitled I Love My Baby But…

In her most recent (and very emotional) vlog, she speaks openly about her struggle with breastfeeding.

She captioned the post on Instagram: ‘I’m not obsessed with breastfeeding. There. I said it.

‘Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE the fact that my baby is getting all the amazing nutrients from my milk and that I am literally giving him life, but it has been quite the challenge. A challenge I didn’t feel prepared for at all.’

And in the clip, she goes on to explain: ‘I totally went into this whole thing with the intention of breastfeeding.

‘I really wanted to breastfeed and I had heard that it doesn’t come so easy to a lot of people. I was willing to try and still am willing to try.’

She says Sonny latched on well at first, but: ‘After about 24 to 48 hours of doing it, I just started to get so incredibly painful, and we came home and I just like hit a breaking point and said: “I can’t do this.”‘

Since then, she’s tried methods including using a lactation consultant and pumping. Sonny’s even undergone a minor procedure to correct a ‘tongue tied’ problem.

Breaking down, she continues: ‘I feel like because of how painful it was or has been I have sort of demonised breastfeeding in my head.

‘I’ve been getting pressure from more older people that want me to try it, continue to try it. I just feel like a lot of people are going to tell me to continue to have patience and try to do it.

‘I just don’t know if it’s something that’s going to get better or not, and that’s why I feel anxious about it. Like, how much longer do I continue to try it before I just give up and pump and give him the bottle and be okay with it?’

We think it’s great that Whitney is speaking out about an issue that a lot of other mothers experience, but may feel uncomfortable discussing.

Sending you lots of support, lady.