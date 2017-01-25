Is Whitney Dean Really Dead On EastEnders? Viewers Aren’t Sure…

But actress Shona McGarty is keeping quiet over on her Twitter page

Well. EastEnders has been pretty dramatic over the past few weeks, hasn’t it?

We first saw Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell die together in a swimming pool, and now ‘Disaster Week’ has kicked off with a devastating bus crash.

See: EastEnders Viewers Had More Than One Issue With Last Night’s Episode

We’re yet to learn exactly who the victims are, but rumours are rife that the Square may have lost Whitney Dean. Nooo.

On last night’s show, we were left on a cliffhanger when we heard Whitney’s ringtone sing out from underneath the vehicle.

Yep. Despite supposedly being away from the scene at the time of the incident, it turns out that Whitney could have popped back just at the wrong moment.

Viewers are pretty concerned, with Tweets including: ‘#Eastenders… oh no poor whitney!😮,’ ‘Is Whitney dead? 😲😲 #eastenders,’ and: ‘I swear if Whitney is dead, me and these writers are gonna need to talkkkkk🤔👀😭 #eastenders [sic].’

See: EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa Has A Powerful Message For Body-Shamers

However, others think there could be a case of mistaken identity going on. Instead of Whitney, they reckon her partner Lee Carter could be the injured party.

One wrote: ‘Anyone else think it Lee under the bus in Eastenders? Pushed Whitney out the way? #eastenders.’

Others said: ‘Just watched the #Eastenders Bus Crash – I think it Lee Carter under the bus, not Whitney,’ and: ‘I think its @danboy as lee carter is under the bus in Eastenders because he might got the same ringtone as Whitney x [sic].’

Shona McGarty – who’s played Whitney since 2008 – had kept firmly schtum on the rumours, simply Tweeting: ‘Congratulations to all my fellow cast members for a blinding episode! Wow! X @bbceastenders.’

Gaaah. We guess we’ll just have to wait until Thursday’s episode to find out Whitney and Lee’s fate…