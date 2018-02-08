This Is What Pippa Middleton’s Been Up To Since Her Wedding Day

Kate's younger sister has kept well away from the limelight over the past year

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding was one of the most talked-about events of 2017. But since they tied the knot back in May, the couple kinda seem to have dropped off the face of the earth.

They were pictured on honeymoon in June, before heading to Wimbledon in July and joining the Royal Family for a Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham last month.

But what are they up to at the moment? Well, according to Duncan Larcombe – former royal editor at The Sun and author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story – they’re just enjoying being settled.

He tells Town & Country: ‘Much more so than [sister] Kate, Pippa has enjoyed the limelight over the years.

‘I just think now she’s happy and happily married, settling down, not having to go to party after party or run these endurance events for charity. She seems to have put all of that behind her at the moment.

‘She’s certainly still very much the socialite in terms of her circle of friends. A lot of her friends have gotten married and settled down, so I think these days she’s more likely to be hosting dinner parties in their lavish house rather than going out on the town and being photographed.

‘The test will come if and when she has a baby. Kate’s priority since having George and Charlotte has been to keep them very much protected from the public eye. It’ll be interesting to see.

‘She’ll either keep that low profile that her sister considers very important for her children – but I wouldn’t put it past her to do an interview with a big glossy mag to talk about pregnancy and putting her kids out on display and talking openly.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Until then, it’s likely that we won’t see much of Pippa, 34, and 42-year-old James until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, which happens to fall the day before their first anniversary.

Larcombe continues: ‘Pippa and Harry are good friends despite all the mischievous rumours – they’ve never been more than good friends.’

We’re looking forward to seeing Pippa back in the limelight again.