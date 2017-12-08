Why We Might Not Be Seeing Meghan Markle For A While

Prince Harry's fiancée is reportedly going to be MIA for the next few months

From the editors of marieclaire.co.uk

A Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding is fast-approaching, with Kensington Palace announcing that the couple are set to wed at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

With the royal couple’s nuptials in sight, many have been wondering what we can expect on the big day – from who will be Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer to Prince Harry’s choice of best man – spoiler alert – it might not be Prince William.

While the royal wedding is sure to be a highlight of 2018, people across the world are mostly looking forward to seeing more of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, with the royal couple attracting a lot of fans.

Whether they’re picking out Christmas trees together, laughing around in their BBC engagement announcement interview or taking part in their first official royal outing as a couple it’s safe to say that ‘Heghan’ is a hit – and the public want to see more.

Sadly it looks like we might have some time to wait to see the couple again, with the Suits actress said to be MIA for the next few months.

Although Meghan will be spending Christmas with the Queen (and her fiancé of course) in Sandringham – a first for a royal partner – she is apparently taking some time off right now, travelling the world and visiting friends and family before her new life as a royal begins.

To be honest, after the past few months we can see why she needs some R and R!