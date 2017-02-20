So What’s Going On With Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Now?

All eyes have been on the pair for weeks. And they've just made a HUGE announcement...

Stephen Bear and Charlotte Crosby have been keeping us ALL guessing.

The former Ex On The Beach lad has been appearing on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, leaving many wondering whether or not his rumoured relationship with Geordie Shore‘s Charlotte was on or off.

And after the MTV babe took to Twitter in the midst of a lot of Bear controversy (well, really, what did we all expect?) a lot of people were speculating whether they might have had a bit of a falling out.

But, if you happen to be desperate to know about whether these two are on good terms or not, we’ve got an update for you.

Charlotte has taken to Instagram to announce: ‘🎉🎉 THE NEWS IS FINALLY OUT 🎉🎉 @justtattooofus will start on the 3rd of April! ❤ I can’t actually wait! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 mine and @stevie_bear BRAND NEW SHOW! 💃🏼🥂 get ready people because this is NEXT LEVEL 👀😉’.

Not only that, but the pair have posted a string of defiant selfies on social media.

Bear has also been the ULTIMATE tease and slipped up talking about Charlotte’s, er, kissing tekkers. Chatting to MTV, he said, ‘Charlotte, honestly, it’s nice ’cause she’s fit. It helps, if she was ugly, I wouldn’t really enjoy my time here.

‘And she’s good at kissing… I’ve said too much!’

Oh boy.

Having fun filming with this one today @stevie_bear 🎥🐻 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:04am PST

Talking about their programme, the Geordie lass revealed, ‘There was lots of crazy moments in the show. One of the craziest things would probably be me physically attacking Bear after seeing what he did to us…’

So, what did he do? Well, much like the subject of dating, she’s kept tight-lipped.

But if his pranks on Celebrity Big Brother last year are anything to go by, we have a feeling things will get pretty explosive…