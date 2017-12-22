This Is What Tommy Ryan From Titanic Looks Like Now

Actor Jason Barry has changed quite a bit since the film's release in 1997...

We don’t want to scare you or anything, but it’s been TWENTY years since Titanic was released.

Obviously, we all know what Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have been up to over the past two decades. But what about the rest of the cast?

One of most heartbreaking moments of the film (bar Jack’s icy demise, obvs) is when his Irish pal Tommy Ryan is shot as he tries to board a lifeboat.

We’d been big fans of the character, mainly due to his observation that Jack is as likely to ‘have angels fly out of [his] arse’ as get with the likes of Rose Dewitt Bukater.

Tommy was played by Dublin-born actor Jason Barry. He’s now 45 and is still acting, landing roles in TV shows including Sons Of Anarchy, Love/Hate and Whiskey Echo over the past few years.

Judging by his Instagram page, he’s happily married and a father to two daughters. He’s also a keen runner, with his Twitter bio reading: ‘Actor who likes to run the odd marathon.’

He’s looking a little different from his Titanic days, having swapped his curly locks for a shaved head.

But Jason hasn’t forgotten his role in the movie, marking the 20th anniversary by posting a picture of himself and Leo on Instagram.

He’d captioned the image: ‘Twenty years ago. Youthful smiles. Lots of hair. Think the guy to my right went on to do OK for himself. #leonardodicaprio #titanic #jamescameron #katewinslet #film #behindthescenes.’

He’s also kept one of Tommy’s outfits, writing alongside a snap of a grey jumper in October: ‘Found this piece of movie memorabilia unceremoniously stuff in a hidden draw at the folks house. Forgot it made it all the way from Mexico to Ireland. Tommy Ryan’s knitted jumper. #titanic #movies #jamescameron #leonardodicaprio #katewinslet.’

So. Much. Nostalgia.