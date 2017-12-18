This Is What The Baby From The Hangover Looks Like Now

How time flies...

There’s nothing like seeing a child star all grown up to make us feel decrepit.

Today, it’s the turn of the baby from The Hangover. Who is now NINE years old, people.

See: Child Stars Then And Now: Our Favourite Nostalgic Celebs

Baby Carlos – or Tyler as he was actually called – was played by twins Grant and Avery Holmquist in the 2009 flick, which also starred Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis.

The siblings’ mum Carrie shared a super-cute Instagram snap of them ahead of their eighth birthday last year. And as you’d expect, they’re totally unrecognisable.

Take a look at the photo here.

If you’ve seen The Hangover Part III you’ll know that Grant reprised his role as Carlos, and fans were equally as shocked when he stepped out at the film’s premiere in 2013.

How cute?! Gah, we’ll blink and he’ll be 18.