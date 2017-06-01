Love Island’s Camilla (And Prince Harry’s ‘Ex’) Talks Meghan Markle

The new Islander was linked to Harry back in 2014...

Love Island is back next week! And one of the contestants has a very interesting royal connection.

Camilla Thurlow was linked to Prince Harry back in July 2014. The pair are said to have been spotted kissing in a London nightclub, soon after he’d ended things with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

See: Love Island Contestants 2017: It’s Time To Meet The Islanders

🌞💗👑TEAM CAMMY!!! LOVE ISLAND 2017 🌞💗👑 #teamcammy #loveisland #loveisland2017 A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on May 30, 2017 at 12:14am PDT

Neither Harry, 32, nor 27-year-old Camilla have ever spoken out about their apparent fling – and she’s still keeping schtum on what exactly happened.

Camilla tells LOOK: ‘Gosh, that would be telling. It was a long time ago and I just want to put my past in the past. I don’t want it to stop me meeting someone on the show.’

However, she has admitted that ex-boyfriends could come up in conversation at some point on the show.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

She continues: ‘I saw the show last year and know there’ll be people coming in late so being realistic I don’t think it’s something I’ll never have to speak about.

‘But with any exes, as a general rule, I’ll always try and make sure I don’t speak on behalf of them. It’s not fair to them.’

See: Does One Of The Love Island Girls Have A Link To Prince Harry?

Of course, Harry is now loved-up with American actress Meghan Markle. It seems things are getting pretty serious between the pair, with Hazza taking his new lady to Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception last month.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

So what does Camilla make of Meghan? Well, like the rest of us, she seems to be quite a fan.

She says: ‘She is just the loveliest… So gorgeous. I’ve always been a fan of [her TV show] Suits so… loved her since then.

‘And she also does amazing humanitarian work so what’s not to love?’

Agreed. Now it might be a long shot, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that Hazza rocks up to the island to see his ex…