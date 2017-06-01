Love Island’s Camilla (And Prince Harry’s ‘Ex’) Talks Meghan Markle
The new Islander was linked to Harry back in 2014...
Love Island is back next week! And one of the contestants has a very interesting royal connection.
Camilla Thurlow was linked to Prince Harry back in July 2014. The pair are said to have been spotted kissing in a London nightclub, soon after he’d ended things with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.
Neither Harry, 32, nor 27-year-old Camilla have ever spoken out about their apparent fling – and she’s still keeping schtum on what exactly happened.
Camilla tells LOOK: ‘Gosh, that would be telling. It was a long time ago and I just want to put my past in the past. I don’t want it to stop me meeting someone on the show.’
However, she has admitted that ex-boyfriends could come up in conversation at some point on the show.
She continues: ‘I saw the show last year and know there’ll be people coming in late so being realistic I don’t think it’s something I’ll never have to speak about.
‘But with any exes, as a general rule, I’ll always try and make sure I don’t speak on behalf of them. It’s not fair to them.’
Of course, Harry is now loved-up with American actress Meghan Markle. It seems things are getting pretty serious between the pair, with Hazza taking his new lady to Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception last month.
So what does Camilla make of Meghan? Well, like the rest of us, she seems to be quite a fan.
She says: ‘She is just the loveliest… So gorgeous. I’ve always been a fan of [her TV show] Suits so… loved her since then.
‘And she also does amazing humanitarian work so what’s not to love?’
Agreed. Now it might be a long shot, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that Hazza rocks up to the island to see his ex…