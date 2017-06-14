Twitter Can’t Cope With These Throwback Pictures Of Love Island’s Chris

Chris Hughes looks unrecognisable in old snaps from school...

Chris Hughes has been the most controversial character in Love Island this series.

After shamelessly suggesting that every female contestant fancied him, he was painted as the villa villain when he admitted he was the reason that Olivia ditched Sam.

Since then, viewers have taken to Twitter to slam the Cheltenham chap.

However, there’s one feature of Chris’s that’s really starting to dominate the criticism…

His hair.

Yep, Chris’s locks have been the source of a lot of, well, laughter…

As old snaps of the farming lad from school have emerged, fans just can’t cope.

He looks pretty different, right?!

‘A pal went to school with Chris omfg I am D E A D,’ one shocked user tweeted, sharing some surprising throwbacks.

Another fan of the show shared their opinion on his spiky ‘do: ‘Ohhh so THIS is why Chris is gassing himself up in the Villa, definitely isn’t used to this attention.’

Another compared him to an Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging character, writing: ‘How’s Chris gonna say “everyone fancies me” when he had hair like Dave the Laugh.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)

One noted his similarity to an S Club Juniors member.

‘Are we really going to ignore the fact that a young Chris from Love Island looks like one of the kids from S Club Juniors?’ they asked.

Whereas some thought he looked more like Josh from My Parents Are Aliens.

A fan of the reality show even described Chris as ‘that weirdo kid from school that’s grown up to be good looking and he dunno how to handle it’.

Ouch! Harsh.

Chris certainly has caused a lot of drama in the villa so far, but we’re loving every second.

By Emily Jefferies