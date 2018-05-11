What Happened To Love Island’s Tyla Carr After The Show Ended?

The star of last year's show

Tyla Carr was probably one of the most marmite contestants of Love Island 2017.

The majority of viewers believed that she ‘stole’ Jonny Mitchell away from Camilla Thurlow (who basically had the support of the entire nation) and also seemed to take issue with the fact that she then moved on to Mike Thalassitis after he left the island.

Tyla and Mike were ultimately dumped from the show after they received the fewest votes from the public.

Despite being part of some of the most talked about storylines of the series, we haven’t really heard very much from her since filming ended.

We caught up on the reality TV star’s Instagram, and it seems that she has kept in touch with a number of other islanders.

In fact, Tyla attended winner Kem Cetinay’s birthday bash at Faces; a club that is a regular haunt for TOWIE and Love Island stars.

She has also been enjoying nights out with fellow LI latecomer Tyne Lexy Clarson. ‘Love this girl,’ she captioned one of their photos together.

Tyla has also been sharing workout videos, as well as #OOTDs, with her 400,000 Instagram followers.

We’re looking forward to meeting new islanders in a few weeks time, thanks to the brand new series of Love Island.

As Caroline Flack said in the trailer, things are about to get turbulent…