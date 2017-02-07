Is This What Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Twins Will Look Like?

A celebrity age-progression expert artist has sketched the Carter siblings...

We’re still in a SEVERE state of excitement over Beyoncé’s pregnancy news.

Queen Bey announced that she’s expecting last week. And her daughter Blue Ivy won’t just be getting one little brother or sister… because she’s having TWINS!

Yep. The 35-year-old singer revealed the big news on Instagram, sharing a stunning photo of herself cradling her blossoming bump.

She’d captioned the image: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.’

Of course, people are already wondering what the babies will look like, what sex they’ll be, how much they’ll weigh…

But we may have already had the first question answered for us. Because celebrity age-progression expert artist Dr D’Lynn Waldron has sketched a portrait of the future Carter siblings, which you can see here.

Yeah. We’re not sure how Bey will feel about it, either.

What we do find interesting is the fact that the children have been drawn wearing pink and blue, suggesting that they’re a boy and a girl.

Eagle-eyed fans actually reckon this could be the case, after noticing that Bey was working blue silky briefs and a maroon tulle Agent Provocateur bra – which featured a subtle pink bow – in her debut maternity snap.

Not only that, but her dad Mathew Knowles has let a bit of a clanger slip. Oops.

In a congratulatory statement, he told The Insider: ‘I’m extremely, extremely proud and happy, both with Jay and her.

‘And Blue Ivy is gonna have some brothers and sisters. Blue Ivy is already excited.’

Brothers AND sisters, Mathew? Ooh, we guess only time will tell…