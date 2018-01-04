We’ve Just Heard The Most Adorable News About Prince Harry And His Fiancée Meghan

As if we needed an excuse to love them more...

From the editors of Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were undoubtedly the most talked-about couple of 2017, and with their royal wedding date set for 19th May this year, they are sure to be even more talked about in 2018.

From Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer to Prince Harry’s best man, fans and supporters are dying to find out any snippets of news regarding the upcoming nuptials.

You would think therefore that the royal couple would be unable to go out in public without getting recognised – and bombarded with wedding questions.

However you would be wrong, with the royal couple using the Christmas holidays to prove that they are just like us.

British Airways passengers received a surprise when they saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting on their flight, with the royal couple travelling in economy to Nice for New Year.

’They sat at the back,’ a source told People. ‘It was the morning flight from Heathrow. I guess they did it so that they could get on and off separately.’

Not only are we chuffed that they’ve enjoyed a romantic getaway ahead of their big day, but we’re also excited to hear that, really, they’re just like us!