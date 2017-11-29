The Weeknd Just Wiped All Traces Of His Relationship With Selena Gomez

Yikes 😬

The Weeknd has made his breakup with Selena Gomez Instagram official.

The singer, who earned a Grammy nomination on Tuesday, unfollowed his ex-girlfriend and deleted all photos of her from his account following their split in October after 10 months of dating.

This comes after Gomez rekindled a romance with ex Justin Bieber (and they were recently spotted kissing) so that may have influenced The Weeknd’s decision to erase the “Wolves” singer from his photo-sharing history as well.

Meanwhile, Gomez has kept several photos of The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – for her 130 million followers to look back on.

In fact, the most recent picture was shared on September the 5th, a week before she revealed the reason she quietly stepped back from her career over the summer because she was recovering from a kidney transplant.

‘She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,’ an insider told PEOPLE at the time of their breakup. ‘It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.’

The former couple first became linked in January, when they were spotted sharing a kiss while out on a romantic dinner date.

