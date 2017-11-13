What’s Going On Between Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber And The Weeknd?

It's all getting a little confusing, no?

We’d forgive you for being a little baffled about the situation involving Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

In case you’ve been living under a rock (or, you know, had no internet connection) for the past week or so, let us take a moment to rewind.

Reports announced that The Weeknd and Selena, who had been dating for around 10 months, decided to call time on their romance. Not long after, the It Ain’t Me singer was spotted having a bicycle ride with her former on/off beau Justin.

They were then seen ‘hanging out’ a handful of other times.

Yup, it was as if we’d hopped in a time machine and been transported back to those #Jelena days.

With hardcore shippers willing the pair to get back together, and multiple rumours circling their ‘reconciliation’, we’ve all been left wondering what’s really going on.

We’re sure The Weeknd also had some questions. And a lot of eyes have been looking firmly in his direction, to see what his reaction might be.

It looks like the Starboy singer may have started hanging out with another of Bieber’s exes.

Smile, looks good on you babyyy A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on Nov 10, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

On Friday night, Yovanna Ventura was reportedly spotted with the Canadian singer at French Montana’s birthday party in LA.

In fact, sources are said to have reported to US Weekly that the musician spent a lot of the night cosying up to Justin’s former flame.

A source told the publication: ‘The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night…

‘They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands.’

Hmm.

As if that wasn’t confusing enough, some eagle-eyed fans now claim that Selena has been liking The Weeknd’s Instagram posts again.

The plot thickens.

We’re sure that everyone will be monitoring their online activity very closely over the next few days…