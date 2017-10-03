Vogue Williams Opens Up About Marrying Boyfriend Spencer Matthews

It looks like she may have a few reservations...

Made In Chelsea‘s Spencer Matthews met Irish model and DJ Vogue Williams on Channel 4’s The Jump.

The pair have been dating now for seven months and seem seriously loved up, having both got matching rings with their initials on (yes, they are that couple) and they have officially moved in together.

Vogue – who was previously married to Westlife’s Brian McFadden – has also opened up to the You magazine about her relationship with the Chelsea lad, and what is in store for their future together.

‘I’m not a hundred per cent sure I want to get married again. It used to be important to me, but it doesn’t mean the same thing it used to,’ the 32-year-old didn’t seem majorly keen about marrying her 28-year-old beau.

However, it seems like the idea is not totally out of the question, as Vogue continued: ‘But if you’d asked me eight months ago, it would have been an absolute ‘no’; I am softening to the idea as time goes on.’

Eek, this could be exciting…

Gushing about Spencer, the model added: ‘We are serious and I think he’s absolutely brilliant.’

So now marriage isn’t completely off the table, would Vogue want children with her Chelsea man?

‘We haven’t discussed having children together – we’re only seven months in!’ she insisted.

But again, it definitely seems to be a topic the couple have discussed…

‘But it’s important to know what somebody wants, even if it’s not going to happen right now,’ The Irish beauty went on. ‘I don’t think I’d be with somebody if they didn’t want to have children.’

How beautiful would their kids be, though?!