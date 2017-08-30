It looks like the general view was surprisingly positive...

Last night saw the return of the public’s favourite baking show, The Great British Bake Off.

But with all the drama surrounding the new series – which has moved from BBC to Channel 4 and has had to replace both presenters and one judge – viewers were sceptical that the new format would live up to previous years.

And yes, it wasn’t the same without Mary, Mel and Sue… BUT it seems the general opinion is ‘pleasantly surprised’.

Thanks for joining us tonight. We've really been bowled over by your support. #GBBO A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

While the new presenters Noel Fielding and Sandy Toksvig may not be everyone’s cup of tea (Mel and Sue left some pretty big shoes to fill) it looks like they’ve still won over a lot of viewers.

TV presenter and silver fox Phillip Schofield tweeted: ‘Well I’m loving # GBBO phew! And relax’ and reality star Ferne McCann agreed: ‘I am thoroughly enjoying the # GBBO so far. The adverts are the perfect little break to get off the sofa and get me some tea & cake’

However, the adverts did NOT impress everyone…

In fact, they seemed to be the public’s biggest issue with the new format, as many viewers took to Twitter to share their annoyance: ‘I wonder how many people around the UK just shouted “ANOTHER BREAK?” # GBBO‘

However, the general consensus appeared to be that Channel 4 had done a rather good job – considering how many viewers were secretly hoping the new series would fall flat on it’s face.

‘I won’t say that I didn’t miss the old gang but the new folk grew on me as the show went on. I’ll still be watching every week # GBBO,’ tweeted one viewer, and another apologised to former judge Mary Berry: ‘2 minutes in I’m completely sold on the new look # GBBO forgive me Mary Berry for I have sinned but Prue Leith’s accessory game is A*’

And while many viewers still seemed torn: ‘It’s back. I was torn. I miss Mary, Mel & Sue. But how can you hate cake & innuendo on a Tuesday night # GBBO’ it seemed people were finding it hard not to enjoy the show: ‘I watched Bake Off last night on @Channel4 expecting a train crash of a show but was pleasantly surprised. # GBBO’

We totally agree – although it won’t be the same, who says it can’t be even better?! Plus, with the level of talent seeming even more impressive than usual, it looks like this series certainly isn’t one to miss…

By Emily Jefferies