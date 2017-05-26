Big Brother or Love Island... Which will you choose?!

Get ready… Big Brother and Love Island are back seriously soon.

However, fans are equally delighted and divided as the start dates have been announced for both programmes – and it’s the SAME DAY.

Yep, the reality shows have separately confirmed that they’ll return on Monday 5 June.

On Channel 5 at 8:30pm, Emma Willis will be introducing us to a whole load of new housemates.

But a mere half an hour later at 9pm, Caroline Flack will be welcoming some brand new contestants to the island.

How are we meant to choose?! Fans took to Twitter to share their dilemma:

First world problems, eh?

Others simply voiced their delight at having the two shows back on our screens, with messages reading: ‘Love island and big brother starting on June 5th phworrrrr,’ and: ‘My day will be complete on June 5th love island AND big brother starts [sic].’

This series of Big Brother is reported to be combining social politics with reality TV.

The 20-second promo vid says: ‘From every corner of the land, from have-nots to have-lots. From gamer, to game for it. This is the United Kingdom of Big Brother and everybody is welcome.’

As for Love Island, Caroline Flack is said to be playing a bigger role in the upcoming series, and it’s looking like hilarious narrator Ian Sterling is back.

Rumour has it that the contestants include an ex of Michelle Keegan’s, a millionaire lottery winner and a Big Brother star’s daughter.

Very intriguing…

Don’t worry guys, there’s always +1. Who will win the ratings war?

By Emily Jefferies