Viewers Aren’t Impressed By What’s Happened To Loose Women Today

Viewers of the ITV show aren't happy about the news that the show has been cancelled in favour of a Budget Special...

Loose Women will not be on television today.

If you tuned in to Tuesday’s show, presenters Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street Porter and Nadia Sawalha made the announcement that the show was going to skip a day, due to a Budget Special.

Ruth, who also takes a spot on This Morning in place of Holly Willoughby on a Friday, told the audience: ‘We’re not here tomorrow because of an ITV News Budget Special.’

After the live audience groaned, she continued, ‘I know, but we’ll be back on Thursday and Gok Wan will be here.’

It didn’t take too long for loyal fans of the show to take to social media to share their thoughts on the news, and many were pretty upset at the prospect of losing out on their Loose Women fix for a day.

Considering it’s actually International Women’s Day today, others have taken to social media to put things into perspective.

One pointed out: ‘Loose Women being cancelled is not an outrage. Women not having access to sanitary products is. Priorities. #InternationalWomensDay’.

The show will be back, as normal, tomorrow.

So try not to get too upset folks!