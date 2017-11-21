We don't blame them, tbh

While top models like Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio have made it look super easy for years, a serious amount of work goes into the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and this year’s showdown in Shanghai, China, was no exception.

Don’t believe us? These beauties start their hair and make-up routines hours, hours, and hours before the show, all while giving dozens of interviews, posing for photos in their robes, and saying what’s up to us all on their Instagram feeds.

Later, they hit the runway, sometimes twice, and move on to celebrate at a glittery after-party.

Our point? This would make any girl very, very hungry. And while some people would carry around a juicy snack like, say, Sour Patch Kids, the models traditionally head to a pizza party to enjoy a well-deserved slice.

‘The first thing that I’m going to eat after the show, I mean, rumour has it there’s really good pizza that’s gonna be at the party tonight, so I think we all will be chowing down,’ Karlie Kloss told InStyle‘s Executive Editor Kim Peiffer backstage.

Jasmine Tookes said, ‘The first thing I’ll eat after a show is pepperoni pizza because we always have a really fun pizza party.’

Pizza isn’t the only favourite, though. We also asked the top models about their go-to splurge foods. When it’s time to indulge, what do they turn to? Ice cream? A delicious and saucy big bowl of spaghetti?

‘In general, my favourite splurge food is a big Indian feast,’ Lily Aldridge told us.

As for Kloss: ‘I have a sweet tooth, so anytime there’s dark chocolate lying around, I sniff it out.’

With reporting by Kim Peiffer