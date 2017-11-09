The Victoria’s Secret Angels Now Have Their Own Lip Kits

4 images

And we need them all. Now.

Sorry Kylie Jenner, but we’ve got a new lip-kit obsession to indulge in right now.

Yup. The Victoria’s Secret Angels have just launched their own offering, and we are definitely into it.

The new collection – designed by Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes and Martha Hunt – is comprised of four must-have shades.

Every tone is as sexy as you might expect, considering they have come from some of the world’s biggest supermodels.

The kits include a Matte Cream Lip Stain along with a matching liner, which can be worn alone or topped with the iridescent Glitter Gloss for an after-dark twist.

As for the shades? Martha opts for a perfect everyday nude, while Elsa’s is a deeper, richer rose hue.

Sara keeps it classic with a powerful postbox red, while Jasmine takes a vampier route with a deep berry purple.

Each kit comes in at £24.12, which is a few quid cheaper than Kylie’s, too.

Grab one (or, you know, all four) at Victoria’s Secret stores and online.

We predict a sell-out, so we’d get in there quick.

Words by Roberta Lister