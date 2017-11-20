This Victoria’s Secret Angel Is Officially Hanging Up Her Wings
By Jenny Proudfoot
From the editors of Marie Claire UK
The Victoria’s Secret Show 2017 has literally just finished in Shanghai, and it’s already set to go down as one for the ages.
‘This will, without question, be the biggest fashion event in history and our most ambitious show by far,’ explained Victoria’s Secret CEO, Ed Razek, ahead of today’s show.
‘The event is well in hand and coming together beautifully. We have more models than ever before – 55 representing 17 countries, and four world-class entertainers.’
And he’s not wrong – the show’s A-list performers were announced over the weekend, seeing Harry Styles take centre stage as the headline act.
And with the Victoria’s Secret line up being one of the best yet, it’s a show not to be missed when it airs on TV next week.
From Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel to Lily Aldridge and Jasmine Tookes, all of the angels were out in full force, but for one, that walk down the runway will have been particularly emotional.
It was announced today that after 11 years working for the lingerie brand, Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio would be walking her last catwalk as a VS angel today, officially hanging up her wings this year.
We’ll have to wait until next week to catch all the action, but rest assured Alessandra will be missed!