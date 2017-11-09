Victoria Beckham Is About To Give Your Favourite Reeboks A Designer Makeover

And we're SO here for it

By Penny Goldstone

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Let’s be honest, everything Victoria Beckham touches turns into gold.

From her Estée Lauder make-up collection to the high street line that sold out pretty much instantly, there’s just nothing the woman can’t do when it comes to the fashion and beauty worlds.

And now she’s about to make your classic trainers even better – or convince you to wear them if you weren’t a trainer person to begin with.

Because it’s just been announced that VB is partnering up with Reebok on a collection to launch in late 2018.

Excited to announce my new partnership with @reebok! Stay tuned and head to my website and subscribe for updates! x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:46am PST

I know, it’s going to be a LONG wait, but past Reebok collaborations with the likes of Cottweiler and Vetements have been pretty awesome, so it’ll be worth it. And if you need something to tide you over, then get your hands on those glitter shoes she showed at New York Fashion Week.

The collaboration makes all the more sense that VB loves a chic white trainer herself, often teaming them with relaxed trousers and a white t-shirt.

There aren’t any details yet about the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection, but with Reebok’s emphasis on empowering women, we’re likely to get high-performance shoes with a fashionable twist.

Morning run! x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:01am PST

VB said: ‘I am incredibly excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values. I have always championed instilling confidence in women and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades.

‘To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do. I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition.’

Day one x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham @reebok A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 8, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Corinna Werkle, Senior Vice President of Women’s Initiatives at Reebok added: ‘As a brand, we look to partner with not just influential women, but women who want to truly change the world. There’s no better embodiment of this than Victoria. She is a true visionary who possesses a relentless desire to help women become the best version of themselves.

‘This desire shines through in everything she touches, especially her designs, which continue to push industry standards season after season. We cannot wait for the world to see what she will do with our collaboration.’

Neither can we!