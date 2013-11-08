Victoria Beckham Is Taking Over The World, It’s Official

Victoria Beckham is about to make a whole hoard of New Yorkers a million times more stylish with the opening of her very first US store.

In what will no doubt have the whole of the Big Apple doing cartwheels, brand VB is set to take her stylish wares Stateside with a posh new shop in the heart of Manhattan’s swanky Chelsea district.

Brand CEO Zach Duane told Vogue: ‘Following a period of expansion for the brand in the market over the past two years, the launch of pre collections across all categories signalled a need for a permanent office in the US to support the business.’

‘We are looking forward to opening our first office outside of the UK and will be announcing the details of our US team shortly.’

With hubby David the new star of Belstaff’s smokin’ hot leather-themed campaign, and son Brooklyn on the cusp of signing a football deal with Manchester United, looks like the Beckhams are rounding off their 2013 in seriously successful style.

We can’t think of a family who deserves it more.

By Robyn Munson

