It Sounds Like Victoria Beckham’s Had A Pretty Rough Start To The Year

But we hear she's determined to rise above her critics...

January is a pretty rubbish month for anyone, but for Victoria Beckham it’s been especially hard. According to an insider speaking exclusively to LOOK, Vic has been knocked sideways by a string of criticisms, so much so that she’s said to be devising an action plan to put things right.

According to our insider, she is dealing with a barrage of criticism over using a skinny model in her new eyewear campaign.

‘Victoria has been in the fashion and pop world for so long, she knows how to deal with the backlash, but it’s still been hard on her,’ says the source.

When Vic, 43, uploaded the image onto social media, one user commented: ‘This is a terrible role model for our

children. Shame on you, Victoria Beckham,’ while another said: ‘Celebrities must realise that this is not the image of a healthy normal person. Let’s change this please.’

According to our insider, these comments have rocked the star. ‘Vic really doesn’t want to lose touch with people, and as a mum she’s mortified at the thought of being a negative influence.

‘She doesn’t want [daughter] Harper to grow up thinking she needs to live on lettuce and air – she’s determined for Harper to grow up with positive role models.’

However, we hear Vic is ready to put things right, scheduling meetings and investing hours talking to people in the industry.

‘She wants to make a change across the board,’ says a pal. ‘She’s keen to diversify and make clothes to flatter all shapes and sizes.’

Let’s face it, if there’s anyone who can rise above and sort things out, it’s Victoria.

For more on Victoria Beckham, pick up this week’s issue of LOOK.