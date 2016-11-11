Victoria And David Beckham Get Flirty As They Make Rare Couple’s Appearance

As Victoria and David Beckham stepped out together for the the Global Shopping Festival Countdown Gala in China, Victoria was acting particularly frisky...

Victoria and David Beckham made a rare outing as a couple last night in China, where the married pair hit up the Global Shopping Festival Countdown Gala. And oh, weren’t tjeu CUTE?!

Victoria looked sensational in a sleeveless black dress from her Victoria Beckham SS17 collection, and shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself getting her gorgeous lob tousled up by hair stylist Ken Paves beforehand.

The 42-year-old accessorised with black heels and a pair of her VB aviators, which she later worked like a boss whilst on stage with her hubby.

What shall I wear??? Kisses from China 🇨🇳 x VB #VBPreSS17 #VBHongKong victoriabeckham.com @lanecrawford A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 10, 2016 at 3:49am PST

David looked his usual dapper self in a pinstripe suit, and adorably held hands with VB as the pair took themselves onto the stage. TOO MUCH.

Now, we know Victoria and David are in love, but there really must have been something in the air last night, as Victoria was being particularly flirty with her husband of 17 years as they enjoyed a rare night out together.

Sharing a series of cheeky Snapchats, the former Spice Girl was seen checking out David’s bum as she waited for him to exit the car once they pulled up to the event.

We mean, we don’t blame her. WHAT a view.

The designer also posted a cute Instagram video of her and the former footballer, showing herself posing in her VB shades as an amused David watched on in the background.

‘Sunglasses at night! #VBEyewear,’ Victoria captioned it.

Sunglasses at night! #VBEyewear 🇨🇳 X VB #VBDoverSt #VBHongKong victoriabeckham.com A video posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 10, 2016 at 7:49am PST

And VB’s clear affection for her man is never clearer than when she’s speaking about him in interviews, with the mum-of-four telling Entertainment Tonight back in September: ‘

‘I couldn’t do what I do if it wasn’t for David. He really is an incredible husband, wonderful father. I feel very lucky and incredibly blessed.’

She added: ‘We’re a really, really great team. I absolutely couldn’t do anything that I do creatively without having that support at home. He’s wonderful!’

Absolute #couplegoals.