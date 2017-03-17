The stylish pair are loved UP

They’ve been married for twenty years but the fire is still very much alive in the Beckham’s marriage.

Speaking on the Today Show in the USA today, Victoria Beckham lavished praise on her hot husband. The designer said David Beckham is her ‘soul mate!’

VB said, “He’s my soul mate. He’s the most incredible husband. We complement each other. He inspires me every day, with the children, the way he treats me; it just works. We are lucky to have each other.”

How cute! The couple, who have 4 children together, have supported each other’s varied careers throughout their two decade-long marriage. Since their wedding the David and Victoria have renewed their vows, surrounded by a small group of loved ones.

David has said he thanks his parents for the values they instilled in him growing up, saying it has helped him and Victoria to have a strong and secure marriage.