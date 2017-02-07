Victoria Beckham Gives Us All A Lesson In Power Colour Blocking

We're obsessing over VB's latest outfits, as she's pictured for the first time since her family news...

Victoria Beckham has been knocking it out of the park with her outfit choices this week.

Returning to work in New York City, the 42-year-old opted for two very bold colour block looks as she attended a string of business meetings on Monday.

And we have to say, we’re totally in love.

First up, VB gave a sartorial lesson in how to layer spring separates for colder climes, teaming a pale blue shirt (complete with oversized cuff detailing) under a slouchy red knit. The wardrobe envy didn’t end there, though, as the oversized jumper was part of a colourful co-ord.

Beaut.

Our favourite Posh celebrity wasn’t done there, switching things up with an outfit change for the evening to preview her SS17 collection. Well, our VB doesn’t do things by halves, does she?

The fashion designer decided on another two piece for the occasion, but this time in a very on-trend mustard hue. Adding another pop of colour, Victoria opted for her go-to shoe style in a baby blue shade.

Thank you @saks @roopal_patel great to meet everyone and preview my SS17 collection tonight! X vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

Fans were quick to gush about the ensemble, with Instagram comments including: ‘Theee shooooeees 😍💙💙💙💙’, ‘The outfit is on point 😍❤️’ and ‘@victoriabeckham u are a gift to the fashion industry!’

Sadly for the mum-of-four, the comments aren’t all so complimentary. You might have seen the headlines surrounding David Beckham’s alleged email hacking over the past few days.

A representative for the former footballer has since issued a statement to say that David’s words were ‘taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails’, and that they painted ‘a deliberately inaccurate picture.’

But that hasn’t stopped some people from taking to social media with negative comments about her family situation, with one example reading: ‘A big fan of both but he’s really damaged u both’ [sic].

We’re pleased to see that Victoria is rising above the reports, and keeping to her fabulous self.