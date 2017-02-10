Vicky Pattison Shuts Down Body-Shamers After THAT Swimwear Selfie
The TV presenter has no time for social media trolls..
She’s transformed her body after embarking on an epic health and fitness journey, and she’s proud to show it off – but not everyone appears as happy as Vicky Pattison is with her new body.
The former Queen of the Jungle divided opinion when she shared a smoking hot selfie in a black swimsuit on Instagram.
Posing in front of a mirror, the 29-year-old captioned the image: ‘I woke up like this… Channelling my inner kardashian this morning an showing off some of my results from my new fitness and @minivnutrition plan!!! [sic]’
See: Vicky Pattison Hits Back At Criticism Of Her Bikini Body
She added: ‘It’s starting to all come together… Swimsuit is one of my @annsummers faves’.
While some of her followers complimented her on ‘looking beaut’ – and boyfriend John Noble even got in on the action by commenting on the photo with several fire emojis – others were quick to accuse her of getting a helping hand from Photoshop.
And it’s safe to say that Vicky did NOT appreciate those comments.
She reportedly waded into the comments and hit back at one critic: ‘do you know what??!!! I’ve spent the last month of my life training, eating right and practising EVERYTHING that I preach…
‘This is EXACTLY what I look like and if you want to be negative and bitter I am going to block you as I can’t be bothered with your negativity and downright self righteous attitude – not to mention you’re incorrect. [sic]’
See: Vicky Pattison Jokes She’s ‘Upset’ By Binky Felstead’s Pregnancy
She then ended her rant in typical Vicky form, saying: ‘This conversation and any further time I spend on you is over as it’s a waste of time.’
We imagine that this is the point where Vicky would drop her imaginary mic…
By Jenni McKnight