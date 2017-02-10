The TV presenter has no time for social media trolls..

She’s transformed her body after embarking on an epic health and fitness journey, and she’s proud to show it off – but not everyone appears as happy as Vicky Pattison is with her new body.

The former Queen of the Jungle divided opinion when she shared a smoking hot selfie in a black swimsuit on Instagram.

Posing in front of a mirror, the 29-year-old captioned the image: ‘I woke up like this… Channelling my inner kardashian this morning an showing off some of my results from my new fitness and @minivnutrition plan!!! [sic]’

I woke up like this… 🙋🏻 Channelling my inner kardashian this morning and showing off some of my results from my new fitness and @minivnutrition plan!!! It's starting to all come together… Swimsuit is one of my @annsummers faves 😍👙 A photo posted by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:29am PST

She added: ‘It’s starting to all come together… Swimsuit is one of my @annsummers faves’.

While some of her followers complimented her on ‘looking beaut’ – and boyfriend John Noble even got in on the action by commenting on the photo with several fire emojis – others were quick to accuse her of getting a helping hand from Photoshop.

And it’s safe to say that Vicky did NOT appreciate those comments.

She reportedly waded into the comments and hit back at one critic: ‘do you know what??!!! I’ve spent the last month of my life training, eating right and practising EVERYTHING that I preach…

‘This is EXACTLY what I look like and if you want to be negative and bitter I am going to block you as I can’t be bothered with your negativity and downright self righteous attitude – not to mention you’re incorrect. [sic]’

She then ended her rant in typical Vicky form, saying: ‘This conversation and any further time I spend on you is over as it’s a waste of time.’

We imagine that this is the point where Vicky would drop her imaginary mic…

