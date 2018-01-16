Vicky Pattison Reveals She’s Postponed Her Wedding To Fiancé John Noble

'I'm loving being a fiancée'

We all know Vicky Pattison is totally loved-up with fiancé John Noble.

The ex-Geordie Shore star, 30, often posts sweet snaps with her man on Instagram, and even has the words ‘future Mrs Noble’ in her bio.

But now she’s revealed that she’s putting her wedding on hold, explaining to the Daily Star: ‘We are putting the wedding back a year or two.

‘We’ve been so stressed building our dream house and I haven’t been able to dedicate enough time to the wedding as well. I don’t want to rush it and to be honest I don’t think I’m ready to be a wife yet.

‘I’m loving being a fiancée. Being a fiancée is young and exciting. I’ve just come to terms with being 30. I’m not ready to come to terms with being married yet as well.

‘I want to enjoy my engagement for a few years. I have my whole life to be a wife so I want to give being a fiancée some loving for a few years too.’

See: Vicky Pattison Reveals Her Baby Plans With Fiancè John Noble

Vicky and John first met when they were 21. They had a brief relationship before Vicky joined Geordie Shore, but really fell for each other when they reunited eight years later.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

John got down on one knee in July, and the couple were planning to marry in Newcastle this summer.

We don’t think anyone should ever feel rushed into getting hitched – it’s supposed to be the best day of your life, and the planning should be just as much fun as the day itself.

So you just enjoy being a fiancée, lady!