So Vicky Pattison’s Valentine’s Day Didn’t Quite Go To Plan

On the most romantic day of the year, the reality star spent some time in hospital...

Vicky Pattison probably had some romantic plans up her sleeve for Valentine’s Day, considering it was the first one she’s spent with new beau John Noble.

But, sadly for the former Geordie Shore star, things didn’t quite go to plan.

The 29-year-old seems to have spent the day in hospital following a nasty bout of flu.

On Tuesday morning, Vicky told her fans that she was heading to hospital, taking to Instagram to announce: ‘Happy Valentines to you all but most of all to my favourite human @johnnoblejn!!! I can’t believe we’re spending valentines in the hospital [sic]’.

Happy Valentines to you all but most of all to my favourite human @johnnoblejn!!! I can't believe we're spending valentines in the hospital 😩😞… I'm so sorry but as long as I'm with you I am the happiest girl in the world! Love you to the moon and back… 🌙✨ A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:32am PST

She wrote her message alongside a photo of them kissing.

The TV presenter then added: ‘I’m so sorry but as long as I’m with you I am the happiest girl in the world! Love you to the moon and back’.

Oh, you guys.

John then shared an update a little later on, posting a photo of his lady recuperating in bed along with the words: ‘Not the valentines we had planned but at least she got me… I mean at least she’s ok’.

Not the valentines we had planned but at least shes got me 😂 ! I mean at least she's ok ❤⛑ ❤ @vickypattison #drnoble A post shared by John Noble (@johnnoblejn) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

A friend of Vicky’s is reported to have told The Sun that the reality star had been suffering ‘with the flu’.

They also told the publication: ‘Vicky is absolutely fine, she just wanted to get checked out and John went along with her.

Happy Valentine's Day to my partner in crime. Love you to bits ❤❤❤ #valentines A post shared by John Noble (@johnnoblejn) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

‘She’s come down with the flu so is feeling under the weather.’

The I’m A Celebrity star later shared a photo of some V-Day gifts, along with the words: ‘He’s looked after me all through the night and all day, never left my side… He’s more than my boyfriend, he’s my best friend and the only man who’s ever made me feel safe and loved… @johnnoblejn!

‘Sorry I ruined Valentine’s Day baby… I love you ❤️🌹’.

Hoping you feel better, VP.