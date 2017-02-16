The 29-year-old didn’t have a very romantic Valentine’s Day…

She spent the most romantic day of the year in hospital – but Vicky Pattison has denied her visit took up a ‘valuable bed’.

The former Geordie Shore star was accused of using hospital resources to cope with having the flu after her boyfriend John Noble shared snaps of the star lying on a hospital gurney.

After she apologised to her beau for ‘ruining’ their Valentine’s, one Twitter user remarked: ‘She took up a valuable hospital bed for the flu.’

Not the valentines we had planned but at least shes got me 😂 ! I mean at least she's ok ❤⛑ ❤ @vickypattison #drnoble A post shared by John Noble (@johnnoblejn) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

But as we know, Vicky is always keen to set the record straight.

She hit back: No, it wasn’t just the flu – not that it’s got anything to do with you – also, I wouldn’t take up the bed – I chose to go home.’

Vicky’s mystery illness sparked concern among her fans after she revealed she was forced to seek medical attention.

Happy valentines 💩❤💩 @vickypattison A post shared by John Noble (@johnnoblejn) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

Sharing a picture of her and John kissing on Instagram, she wrote: ‘Happy Valentines to you all but most of all to my favourite human @johnnoblejn!!!

‘I can’t believe we’re spending valentines in the hospital. I’m so sorry but as long as I’m with you I am the happiest girl in the world!

‘Love you to the moon and back.’

Happy Valentines to you all but most of all to my favourite human @johnnoblejn!!! I can't believe we're spending valentines in the hospital 😩😞… I'm so sorry but as long as I'm with you I am the happiest girl in the world! Love you to the moon and back… 🌙✨ A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:32am PST

Meanwhile, John – who began dating Vicky last year – decided to capture their unromantic day and shared two images of Vicky on his own page.

He joked: ‘Not the valentines we had planned but at least she got me ! I mean at least she’s ok.’

Luckily, things turned slightly more romantic once Vicky had left the hospital.

He's looked after me all through the night and all day, never left my side… He's more than my boyfriend, he's my best friend and the only man who's ever made me feel safe and loved… @johnnoblejn! Sorry I ruined Valentine's Day baby… I love you ❤️🌹 A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

Sharing a snap of a bunch of red roses and a Valentine’s Day card from John, she said: He’s looked after me all through the night and all day, never left my side.

‘He’s more than my boyfriend, he’s my best friend and the only man who’s ever made me feel safe and loved… @johnnoblejn! Sorry I ruined Valentines Day baby… I love you.’

A spokesperson for Vicky told Mirror Celebs that she was in hospital for a blood test and antibiotics.

They said: ‘Vicky has been working really hard on her fitness for a month now but the flu has hit her pretty hard this week. She’s in great shape but had to go to hospital today for a blood test and antibiotics to ensure she’s fighting fit again.’

By Jenni McKnight