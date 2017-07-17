Vicky Pattison Announces She’s Engaged To John Noble

Vicky has just shared some very happy news...

Vicky Pattison has announced that she’s ENGAGED to her partner John Noble.

Eek, we’re so excited for her!

The Geordie Shore star took to Instagram to post the news this morning, with a snap of an OK! magazine cover with the headline: ‘We’re engaged! Vicky Pattison & John Noble exclusively reveal they’re getting married’.

I SAID YES…… @johnnoblejn I love you with all my heart and can't wait to be your wife 💍💙 #happilyeverafter all details in this week's @ok_mag!!!! Grab a copy! A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

Vicky, 29, captioned the post: ‘I SAID YES…… @johnnoblejn I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to be your wife 💍💙 #happilyeverafter [sic].’

Posting a similar picture, John wrote: ‘She said YES ❤️💍❤️ .’

Commenting on his post, Essex star and close pal Mario Falcone commented ‘Congratulations mate x.’

And other reality stars also posted their congratulations on social media, including former Love Island star Cally Jane Beech.

She tweeted: ‘I couldn’t be happier for this amazing human @VickyPattison and her husband to be! U deserve it girl huge congrats love me n ur god child 👶 [sic].’

Other ex-islanders shared the love too, including Scott Thomas: ‘WOW!!! Huge congratulations you two! @VickyPattison @johnnoblejn ! What a couple ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏,’ and Olivia Buckland: ‘Congratulations to this beautiful petal! @VickyPattison & her hubby to be! So happy for you ❤️💍 am on my way to grab me a copy of OK mag!😬🙌❤️ [sic].’

New mum and Made In Chelsea original Binky Felstead shared: ‘SO MUCH LOVE AND CONGRATS TO MY GORGEOUS GURL @VickyPattison !!!! 🎉🍾🙏❤️ you deserve so much love and happiness xxxxx,’ and Ex On The Beach‘s Megan Rees wrote: ‘So so so happy for you my darling. Congratulations to you both ❤️.’

After her failed engagement to Geordie Shore co-star Ricci Guarnaccio, fingers crossed Vick has found her happy ever after.

We are sending the biggest congratulations to out fave Geordie lass and her hubby-to-be!

By Emily Jefferies