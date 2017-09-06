It doesn't look like these two will be returning this series...

Reports have claimed that presenters Vicky Pattison and Chris Ramsey have been kicked off the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! spin-off show Extra Camp.

ITV have supposedly now dropped the Geordie comedian as part of a mega overhaul of the show, with reality star and former Queen of the Jungle Vicky being axed already.

With only Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash left as presenters on the show, it leads us to think that ITV are making way for two new faces to join the couple, who have been dating for almost two years.

A source revealed to The Sun: ‘Bosses love the Extra Camp format and think it’s a great part of the whole I’m A Celebrity package, but they felt it could do with a shake-up.

‘Obviously Ant and Dec are always going to be the hosts of the main show, but producers have tended to tinker around with Extra Camp, changing hosts, tweaking the format and even changing the name. Unfortunately Chris is going to be one of those to face the axe, along with Vicky, but bosses very much enjoyed working with him.’

A spokeswoman for the comedian said he would be working on Comedy Central show in November when I’m A Celeb hits our screens once more, but insists that there is nothing but love between Chris and his former team: ‘He loves the show so will definitely make time to catch up and knows the new team will have a brilliant time like he did.’

So who could be joining the team instead?! We’ll have to wait and see.

The GOOD news is that Ant McPartlin has been confirmed to return to the hit ITV show, and the presenter opened up to The Sun about his progress in rehab having checked himself in after battling with depression and substance abuse.

‘Doctors wouldn’t sign it off today because I’m not fully fit yet,’ he admitted. ‘I’m recovering really well, ahead of schedule slightly. But do I want to be on screen? Good God, yes. In the past I would have gone against doctors’ advice and just done it. Now I have to sit back.’

We can’t WAIT for November!