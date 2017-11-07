Vicky Pattison Reveals Her Baby Plans With Fiancè John Noble

Vicky has had a change of heart for her future with John Noble...

Wedding season might be officially over for another year, but it’s all heating up for Vicky Pattison.

In fact, the lovely lady is currently planning to tie the knot with her beau John Noble after he put a ring on it earlier this year.

And, with her future plans for heading down the aisle currently being etched out, it would appear that white dresses aren’t the only thing on Vicky P’s mind- as she has now spoken out about her baby plans…

Being in his arms?! That's home. Wherever that may be 💘 @johnnoblejn A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Nov 2, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Speaking with OK!, the Geordie lass has revealed that she’s had a massive change of heart with regards to welcoming a brood with John – having previously remained adamant that she doesn’t want children.

See: Vicky Pattison Announces She’s Engaged To John Noble

Just five months ago, Vicky had told The Metro: ‘I’m still in the footloose and fancy free stage and John is in that as well, so there’s no talk of children and they’re definitely not on the horizon’.

However, the former MTV star has now explained that the pair DO have concrete plans for welcoming a family, as ‘life would be quite empty’ without them.

Vicky continued: ‘I always said I didn’t want children but being with John has totally changed my mind, we recently made the decision that children are very much part of our future’.

She then added, ‘I’ve come to realise that life would be quite empty without them’.

Us right now?! TOTALLY feeling the feels.

Ready for a big day… ✨ Huge huge THANKYOU to my gorgeous team at @thefacehousenewcastle for getting me ready!! Always fab ⭐️ A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Nov 2, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Vicky and John decided to tie the knot earlier this year, after the former couple (who actually dated ten years ago in their early twenties) had rekindled the flame during Vicky’s 2016 stint on I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

John proposed to Vicky back in July in her native hometown of Newcastle after six months of dating.

And it would appear that the rest is history!

Now, Vicky… should we buy a hat?!

By Alice Perry