Vanessa White Just Hinted That Someone ‘Cheated’ On I’m A Celeb

The singer is the latest camper to be voted out of the jungle...

After 19 days in the jungle, The Saturdays‘ Vanessa White has left the I’m A Celebrity camp.

The 28-year-old is the fourth contestant to have been voted out of the show, and she was quick to tell hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly how much she had enjoyed the experience.

See: Jamie Lomas’s Sister Has Spoken Out About I’m A Celeb

‘I had the time of my life in there. I don’t think you can ever really know what to expect until you’re in there. You can’t explain it,’ she said.

A little later in her exit chat, Vanessa touched on all of the Bushtucker Trials she’d had to endure – and there was one moment in particular that grabbed the attention of Ant and Dec.

Reminiscing about the one that was called Fright House – yup, we shudder at the name too – the pop star admitted that her fellow camper Amir Khan actually ‘cheated’.

‘When we got to the end of the trial, when we had to undo the keys, I was undoing the keys as fast as I possibly could,’ she explained.

‘Amir then says to me: ‘Oh, I didn’t bother doing that. I just yanked it off’.’

Ant, who is always on hand (alongside Dec, obvs) to oversee the trials, was quick to react to the claim: ‘Did he? Well, we didn’t notice that!’

Dec chimed in: ‘That’s disqualification and you now win!’

This isn’t the first time that Amir has sparked some controversy over a Bushtucker Trial.

@iainlee and @amirkingkhan have committed the ULTIMATE Jungle betrayal! 😲 #ImACeleb A post shared by I'm A Celebrity… (@itvimacelebrity) on Nov 29, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

When the campers were rewarded with strawberries and cream, the boxer suggested that he and Iain – who were tasked with delivering the prize – scoff them all for themselves.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Poor Iain tried to protest, but Amir didn’t let up, eventually pouring the cream all over the strawberries.

It was a series of events that left viewers literally gaping at their TV screens in horror.

And #StrawberryGate has continued to rage on from that moment…