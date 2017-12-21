This Celebrity Just Addressed Engagement Rumours After Flashing A Ring

By Olivia Bahou

From the editors of InStyle US

Vanessa Hudgens is here to set the rumour mill straight.

On Sunday, the actress posted a selfie on Instagram showing off a sparkly ring on THAT finger, making fans believe that she was announcing her engagement to boyfriend Austin Butler.

Her caption didn’t help squash the rumours: ‘And then this happened,’ she wrote alongside the photo, sending fans into a tizzy.

But not so fast: Hudgens isn’t getting married just yet.

The 29-year-old took to Twitter on Monday to squash the rumours. ‘I’m not engaged! I posted a pic. Not to show off my ring that I happened to throw on that finger after a long day of filming but to show off my haircut Lol,’ she wrote alongside a face-palm emoji.

After six years together, it’s not too far off to assume that these two might be tying the knot.

But until then, we’ll be obsessing over Hudgens’s adorable new haircut.