19 Brilliant Memes About The US Presidential Election

Because after Donald Trump's win, we all need a giggle...

The results of the US presidential election are in… and Donald Trump is the new leader of the free world.

Yep. The guy who used to host The Apprentice beat Hillary Clinton in an insanely tense race for the White House last night.

Whether you’re sad, confused or frustrated, we can all rest in the comfort that the whole of the internet feels pretty much exactly the same way.

Even before the polling stations opened, memes started flooding Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. And now the reactions are coming in thick and fast.

If you fancy a laugh (or a cry), take a look at some of the best ones…

1) When the Statue of Liberty got involved

💔 #regram @yasminsewell A post shared by vargltd (@vargltd) on Nov 9, 2016 at 12:03am PST

2) When the UK (accidentally) challenged the US to a fight

Good luck with the wall #Trump A post shared by Gabrielle Dyer (@gdidwhat) on Nov 9, 2016 at 12:23am PST

3) When we were trying to work out who on Earth invented the US voting system

🤔🤔🤔 A post shared by BuzzFeed (@buzzfeed) on Nov 8, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

4) When everybody felt a little bit sick

5) When the results started coming in

Currently… #imwithher #always A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Nov 8, 2016 at 10:49pm PST

6) When only Harry Potter could help us feel more calm

accio anything but this A post shared by BuzzFeed (@buzzfeed) on Nov 8, 2016 at 2:13pm PST

7) When stress levels reached an ultimate high

8) When we decided that after all this tension, we just needed a flippin’ holiday

✈️ but seriously, go vote. A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse) on Nov 8, 2016 at 3:04pm PST

9) When Trump couldn’t help sneaking a look at his wife Melania’s ballot paper

shit A post shared by BuzzFeed (@buzzfeed) on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:57am PST

10) When Joe Biden got nervous

TAKE US TOO PLEASE A post shared by Step Away (@stepawayfrommyunicorn) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:30pm PST

11) When people got desperate

everything hurts and I'm dying A post shared by BuzzFeed (@buzzfeed) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:04pm PST

12) When we started campaigning for Michelle Obama to step in and save us

A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Nov 9, 2016 at 2:39am PST

13) When… heeeere’s Donald

Mood. A photo posted by April Love Geary (@aprilovee) on Nov 8, 2016 at 11:13pm PST

14) When the polling stations opened

15) When we felt totally hard done by

Word fucking up A post shared by Jessica Anteby Tebele (@beigecardigan) on Oct 5, 2016 at 10:07am PDT

16) When we found a potential solution

17) When we basically gave up altogether

18) When we found a way to make things fun. Or at least bearable

It's not enough. A post shared by Jessica Anteby Tebele (@beigecardigan) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:09pm PST

19) When we all came out in support of our pals across the Atlantic